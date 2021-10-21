Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.46, but opened at $20.64. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 797 shares.

Specifically, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $97,835.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $170,027.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,441 shares of company stock worth $920,135. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AKRO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $723.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

