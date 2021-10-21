Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 151,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 291,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Aleafia Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALEAF)

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

