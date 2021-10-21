Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.72. 9,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 903,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. boosted their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $1,557,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,058 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 53.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alector during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Alector by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

