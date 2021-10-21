Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2021 earnings at ($4.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.47) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.42.

Allakos stock opened at $102.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 0.79. Allakos has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.37.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

