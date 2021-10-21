Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 173,597 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,597 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 2.34% of JinkoSolar worth $62,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $179,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

