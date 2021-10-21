Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 224,468 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,468 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hologic were worth $64,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after buying an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1,576.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 334,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after buying an additional 314,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

