Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $70,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,938.35.

MELI stock opened at $1,604.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,773.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,596.97. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,192.14 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32,080.20 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.