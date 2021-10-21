Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.31% of STERIS worth $63,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

NYSE:STE opened at $226.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.44. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $229.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

