Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $64.73 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $64,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Public Storage by 712.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 150,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,127,000 after purchasing an additional 131,613 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Public Storage by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 161,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in Public Storage by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 35,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $322.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

