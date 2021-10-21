Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $77.21 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,652 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 265,092 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.69% of F5 Networks worth $77,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 67.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks stock opened at $207.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.64 and a 200-day moving average of $196.51.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $246,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,509 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

