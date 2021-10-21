Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103,336 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.24% of Baker Hughes worth $57,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -845.00 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

