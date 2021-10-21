Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $302.59

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 302.59 ($3.95) and traded as high as GBX 314.93 ($4.11). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05), with a volume of 701,922 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 302.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 703.61.

In other news, insider Neeta Patel bought 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £494.68 ($646.30). Insiders have purchased 490 shares of company stock valued at $148,436 in the last ninety days.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

