Alpha Quark Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.09 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $78.22 million and $9.09 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00006017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00101005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.00191149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,726,978 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars.

