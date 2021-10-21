Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Lowered by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,408 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 247,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 237,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

