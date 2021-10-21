Amazon.com (AMZN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Amazon.com to post earnings of $8.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $52 EPS for the current fiscal year and $68 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,415.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,379.54.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amazon.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
