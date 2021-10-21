Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $4,100.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,415.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,379.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

