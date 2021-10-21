Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $176.32

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $176.32 and last traded at $175.16, with a volume of 1816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Get Ambarella alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -129.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 3,702.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after acquiring an additional 418,426 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter worth approximately $33,855,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter worth approximately $25,322,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.