Ambrosus Hits Market Capitalization of $23.44 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $23.44 million and approximately $456,459.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,202,165 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.