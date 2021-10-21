Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,739,000 after acquiring an additional 199,770 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amdocs by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,251,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,018. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

