American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 428,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.10% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $25,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 61,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 125,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLV opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.52.

