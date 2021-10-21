American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

American Electric Power has decreased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.49.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

