American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to report $65.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.92 million. American Well posted sales of $62.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $255.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.86 million to $258.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $347.84 million, with estimates ranging from $333.69 million to $359.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of American Well by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of American Well by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Well by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of American Well by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

AMWL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,178. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73. American Well has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

