American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.08

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 8818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $770,899.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $267,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 259,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,161.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in American Well by 3.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in American Well by 30.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

