Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

