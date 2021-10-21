AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on POWW. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of AMMO stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. AMMO has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.00 and a beta of -0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. AMMO had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Analysts forecast that AMMO will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter worth about $3,984,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

