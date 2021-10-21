Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

