Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,768,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,523,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 172,787 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,784,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 80,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

SWAN stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.