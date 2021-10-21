Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Post $0.82 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Cerner posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

CERN stock opened at $72.06 on Monday. Cerner has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $753,570.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cerner by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after buying an additional 85,639 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 296,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after buying an additional 64,179 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Cerner by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 245,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Cerner by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

