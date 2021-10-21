Analysts Anticipate Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.10. Covanta posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Covanta by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,619,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,348 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,889,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,159 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,345,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Covanta by 938.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 629,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 568,550 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Covanta has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -96.10 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

