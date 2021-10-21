Analysts Anticipate Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million

Analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to report sales of $26.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $103.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.40 million to $105.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.20 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $154.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.54. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its position in Docebo by 116.2% during the first quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,615 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the first quarter worth $21,445,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Docebo by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after purchasing an additional 279,347 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Docebo by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after buying an additional 118,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

