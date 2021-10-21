Analysts Anticipate eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of EFTR stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $40.42.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

