Analysts Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.44. Gentex reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.04.

GNTX traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.83. 46,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,903. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. Gentex has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

