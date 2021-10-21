Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.94. Kilroy Realty posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KRC opened at $70.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.34. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 56.06%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.