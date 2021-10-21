Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.94. Kilroy Realty posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE KRC opened at $70.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.34. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 56.06%.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.
