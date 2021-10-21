Analysts Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.46. The Macerich reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Shares of The Macerich stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.69. 12,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,023. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

