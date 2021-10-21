Analysts Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. CME Group reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

Shares of CME traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.63. 54,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,172. CME Group has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.