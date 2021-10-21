Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $773.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report $773.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $754.60 million to $793.00 million. Crane reported sales of $734.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

Crane stock opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.89. Crane has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 941.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

