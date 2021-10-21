Analysts Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. First Solar reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,431. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 62,977 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.26. The stock had a trading volume of 111,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,178. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30. First Solar has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

