Analysts Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KTRA shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 82.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 125,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 561,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTRA traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $0.94. 31,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,297. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.53.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

