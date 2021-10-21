Analysts Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target at $2,925.73

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,920.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,836.69 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2,551.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

