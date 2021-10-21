Analysts Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target at $258.22

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,998. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $231.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $35,065,187.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

