Analysts Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Target Price at GBX 473.55

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 475.90 ($6.22).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

HSBA traded up GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 434.75 ($5.68). 17,582,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,244,248. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 394.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 416.37. The company has a market capitalization of £88.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 302.60 ($3.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

