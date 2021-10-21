Analysts Set IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Price Target at C$52.25

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IGM shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

TSE:IGM opened at C$47.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.37. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$28.88 and a 12 month high of C$47.93.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$843.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.00 million. Equities analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.2317956 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

