Analysts Set Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) PT at GBX 229.50

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 229.50 ($3.00).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

MRO stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 160.30 ($2.09). 9,086,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229,532. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 128.56 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 173.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 283.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.03%.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

