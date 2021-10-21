Analysts Set Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) PT at $52.25

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th.
In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $458,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 457,796 shares of company stock worth $8,513,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.
PRAX opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
