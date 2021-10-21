Analysts Set Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) PT at $52.25

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $458,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 457,796 shares of company stock worth $8,513,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

PRAX opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.