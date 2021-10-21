Analysts Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Price Target at $240.25

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROLL shares. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $228.54 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.31 and its 200 day moving average is $208.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 394,017 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,867,000 after acquiring an additional 165,748 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $29,679,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,995,000 after purchasing an additional 144,686 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,236,000 after purchasing an additional 139,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

