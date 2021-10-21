Analysts Set Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) PT at $46.73

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $118,020,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 803,206 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,799,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $12,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,169. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 2.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.