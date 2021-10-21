Analysts Set WPP plc (LON:WPP) Target Price at GBX 1,102

WPP plc (LON:WPP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,114.75 ($14.56).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

WPP stock opened at GBX 981.40 ($12.82) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 984.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 975.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 587.80 ($7.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

