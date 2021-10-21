Analyzing Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) and Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) and Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Greenlane alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenlane and Core & Main, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlane 0 0 5 0 3.00 Core & Main 0 8 5 0 2.38

Greenlane presently has a consensus target price of $5.86, indicating a potential upside of 168.81%. Core & Main has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.35%. Given Greenlane’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greenlane is more favorable than Core & Main.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Greenlane shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.6% of Greenlane shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenlane and Core & Main’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlane $138.30 million 1.48 -$14.52 million ($2.24) -0.97 Core & Main N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Core & Main has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenlane.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlane and Core & Main’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlane -10.87% -27.20% -15.97% Core & Main N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Greenlane beats Core & Main on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc. is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main Inc. is based in St. Louis.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.