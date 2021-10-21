Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 175.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,201 shares during the period. Anaplan makes up 1.0% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $21,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 20.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,206 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,501,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,279,000 after acquiring an additional 403,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 351,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $15,023,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.71. 1,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,786. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

