Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 2,880 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ALE opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.98. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

